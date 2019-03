A stretch of the A120 will be closed for two nights while roadworks are carried out.

The westbound carriage way between the Horsley Cross roundabout and the junction with the A133 will be shut on both Thursday March 7 and Friday March 8.

The closures are in place from 8pm to 6am.

A diversion will be via B1029, A133, B1033 and B1035.

The road is being closed to allow barrier repairs to be carried out.

Nearby Harwich Road will also be closed on Tuesday March 5 from 9pm to 6am for preparation work.