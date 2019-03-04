Keith Flint has been hailed as a "true pioneer, innovator and legend" by his Prodigy bandmates following his death aged 49.

The musician was found dead at his home in Essex on Monday morning by police.

Bandmate Liam Howlett claimed in a post on the band's official Instagram that "our brother Keith took his own life over the weekend".

He said: "I'm shell shocked, f***** angry, confused and heart broken ..... r.i.p brother Liam."

Howlett and fellow bandmate Maxim said in a statement: "It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint.

"A true pioneer, innovator and legend.

"He will be forever missed."

They added: "We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time."

Many stars have paid tribute to Flint, who rose to fame in the Brit Award-winning electronic band in the 1990s and was known for his bright green spiky hair.