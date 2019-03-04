PANCAKE Day is tomorrow and no doubt you'll be thinking about the best recipes to try out.
But what do you do if you're bored of the usual options?
Whether you’re looking to add a caffeine kick or a vegan twist to your Instagram worthy stack, we have got some new ideas for you for a flipping delicious Pancake Day this Tuesday.
And if you're making these for children, obviously leave out the alcohol.
Insta-Perfect Pink Pancakes
Ingredients:
160g cooked beetroot
200g self-raising flour
100ml milk
1tsp baking powder
50ml squeezy honey
25ml vegetable oil
1tsp vanilla extract
2 large eggs
50ml of Aldi’s McQueen Pink Gin
Method:
Chop up the beetroot and put into a food processor along with the milk, oil, honey, vanilla essence, eggs and Pink Gin.
Blitz until smooth.
Make a well with the dry ingredients and slowly add and mix in the liquid ingredients.
For each pancake, add 4tbsp into a pan and cook for one minute on each side.
‘Rise and Shine’ Boozy Brunch Espresso Pancakes
Ingredients:
150g plain flour
120g authentic Greek yoghurt
2tsp Americano instant coffee
2 large eggs
1tsp baking powder
pinch of salt
50ml milk
25ml vegetable oil
50g caster sugar
50ml Amaretto
Method:
Put the flour, baking powder, coffee and salt into a bowl and mix well.
In another bowl, put the yoghurt, milk, oil, eggs and Amaretto and mix.
Make a well with the dry ingredients and slowly add and mix in the liquid ingredients.
For each pancake, add 4tbsp into a pan and cook for a minute on each side.
Sweet Treat Vegan Cacao Caramel Pancakes
Ingredients:
130g plain flour
25g cacao
2tsp baking powder
250ml almond drink
35ml melted coconut oil
35ml maple syrup
1tsp vanilla essence
pinch of salt
50ml of Aldi’s Bellucci Crème Caramel Liqueur
Method:
Put the flour, cacao, baking powder and salt into a bowl and mix.
In a separate bowl, add the almond drink, coconut oil, vanilla essence, maple syrup and Aldi’s Bellucci Crème Caramel Liqueur and whisk.
Make a well with the dry ingredients and slowly add and mix in the liquid ingredients.
For each pancake, add 4tbsp into a pan and cook for a minute on each side.
And if you are after something a bit more traditional...
Scotch Pancakes
Ingredients:
100g Plain Flour
50g Caster Sugar
1 large Egg
50ml Milk
Pinch of Salt
A little Sunflower Oil
500g Fresh Mixed Berries – Raspberries, Strawberries and Blueberries
Maple Syrup
Method:
Put the flour, sugar and salt into a large mixing bowl and whisk with a balloon whisk to get rid of any lumps.
In a mixing jug whisk the egg and milk together.
Pour this into the flour mix, stirring as you do and beat well until you have a smooth batter.
Grease a non-stick frying pan with a little oil.
Using a dessert spoon, ladle a spoonful of the batter into the pan.
With the back of the spoon make it into a circle.
Cook until it starts to bubble, flip over and cook the other side.
Classic Pancakes
Ingredients:
100g The Pantry Plain Flour
1 Medium Egg
300ml Semi Skimmed Milk
Pinch of Salt
Method:
Beat the egg into the milk along with the salt.
Sift the flour into a bowl, make a well in the centre of the flour and slowly whisk in the milk and egg mixture until the mixture is smooth.
Allow to settle for 20 minutes.
Heat a little oil or butter in a medium frying pan.
Pour enough batter in just to cover the base, cook on a medium heat for 30 seconds until browned, flip and cook the other side.
Recipes supplied by Aldi
