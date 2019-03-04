A GRATEFUL patient who was airlifted to hospital has thanked the crew who helped to save her life at a celebration marking the opening of a new charity shop.

Tina Whatling, from Harwich, was a guest at the opening ceremony of Essex and Herts Air Ambulance’s latest shop at the Triangle Shopping Centre in Frinton.

She was airlifted to hospital by the crew in 2016 following a cardiac arrest.

She said: “If it wasn’t for the paramedics of the land ambulance and the air ambulance crew, I wouldn’t be here celebrating the opening of the Frinton charity shop and my 44th wedding anniversary, which is also today.”

A ribbon was cut by Bonnie Hill, Deputy Lieutenant of Essex.

Guest Iris Johnson, mayor of Frinton, said: “I’m delighted to be here today to support this fantastic charity. I hope people will consider supporting the charity as you never know when you are going to need them.”

The Frinton store is the charity’s seventh shop to open across Essex and Hertfordshire.

Pam Withrington, the air ambulance’s director of fundraising and marketing said: “It’s been a great day, and we’re very grateful to the people of Frinton for the warm welcome they have given our latest charity shop.

“Our charity continues to make a difference to people’s lives every single day.

“By visiting one of our shops to donate goods or purchase something, people can help keep their life-saving service operational.”