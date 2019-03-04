World Book Day 2019 is just around the corner and school children across Essex are getting set to go bananas over books.
The event is the world’s biggest initiate to provide young people in the country with a book of their own.
It is also a great opportunity for youngsters to bring their favourite book characters to life and fundraise at the same time.
Whether your little one is a fan of JK Rowling or the works of Roald Dahl there are a whole host of characters to choose from.
So here are some suggestions of outfits you could settle on.
Where's Wally?
Harry Potter and co
Gangster Granny
Willy Wonka
Peppa Pig
Horrid Henry
Gruffalo
Little Red Riding Hood
Elmer the Elephant
Dennis the Menace
Cat in the Hat
The BFG
Angelina Ballerina
Katniss from the Hunger Games
The Very Hungary Caterpillar
Mr Men and Little Miss characters
Alice in Wonderland
For more inspiration visit the World Book Day website here or Book Aid International here.
Is your school arranging an event for World Book Day? Call the newsroom on 01206508157.
You can send pictures of your little one to be included in our coverage on the day.