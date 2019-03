POLICE are appealing for witnesses after cash was stolen during a burglary in Little Clacton.

Burglars targeted a property in St Osyth Road West sometime between 7.30am and 5pm on Thursday, February 21.

A spokesman for Essex Police said a three figure sum of cash was stolen.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Clacton CID on 101 quoting crime reference 42/28605/19.