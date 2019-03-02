A BASKETBALL competition was a slam dunk success for young ballers in Tendring.

More than 60 beavers and scouts from across the district descended upon the District HQ, in Clacton, for the contest.

Richard Moodey, from Tendring District Scouts, said the hall was transformed in to a "buzzing" basketball arena.

He added: "Teams from all over the district competed for the chance to become the winners of the District Basketball competition.

"Sixty beavers, cubs and scouts took part - there was a shooting competition for the beavers and a fast paced ‘three on three’ format for the cubs and scouts.

"Thanks to Cannon Basketball Club for all the help given and to all the parents, spectators who cheered on their teams. We couldn’t have done it without all their support.

The beaver’s shoot-out competition winners were 7th Clacton.

Claire Harper, from ADC Beavers, presented the winning team with their trophy.

The cubs final was between 3rd Thorpe A and 1st Weeley, with Thorpe winning by just two points.

1st Clacton B beat 12th Clacton, again by just two pints, in the scouts final.

To get involved in Scouting contact Kieron Moir District Commissioner, on kieron.moir@essexscouts.org.uk or call him on 07506 948702