Foodie fans and drink devotees we have some very satisfying news for you!

A date has been set for the return of the Spring Essex Festival of Food and Drink at Chelmsford Racecourse.

And this year’s event will see even more on the menu to keep foodies and families fulfilled.

The two-day event will take place over the weekend of Saturday, May 11, and Sunday, May 12, and will cater for foodies and families everywhere.

As you’d expect the festival will be serving up plenty of treats in fabulous style - so if you are a fan of all things culinary, baking, barbequing and more, you won’t want to miss out.

Among the new activities that visitors can enjoy this year will be the Open Fire BBQ Stage hosted by social media mega star Christian Stevenson, also known as “DJ BBQ”.

The trail-blazing barbecue cook from America is known to millions of foodies across the globe thanks to Jamie Oliver’s Foodtube, which has 2.7 million subscribers.

Christian is sure to thrill the festival crowds as he demonstrates his masterful meaty culinary skills alongside homegrown Essex BBQ chefs.

Kids will also be buzzing with festival fun.

Plenty of activities are lined up for little ones, and it’s all free to take part in.

Highlights will include cookery classes for youngsters, science sessions and craft classes.

And what’s a festival without some glitter face painting?

A resident face painter will work her magic on as many little faces as she can over the weekend.

Some of the classes have to be pre-booked in advance, so make sure you book your spots beforehand in order to avoid disappointment.

The creme de la creme of the event will be the 80 food and drink stands, which will see mouth-watering produce from all over the world on offer, as well as demonstrations from local and visiting chefs, including Natalie Coleman.

Natalie won the ever popular BBC One’s MasterChef 2013 with a lobster tail starter and a “pimped” roast pork belly served with a quail scotch egg proving to 6.5 million viewers “the girl from Hackney done good!”

Adults who want to perfect their kitchen skills can also try their hand at adult cookery classes thanks to Braxted Park Cookery School, as well as enjoying talks and tastings from wine and beer experts.

With all the excitement you are sure to work up an appetite, but don’t fret - there will be so much to chose from.

A variety of delicious street food can be washed down with an abundance of drinks, from a pint of Adnams to a glass of sparkling wine to fresh fruit smoothies and a traditional gin and tonic.

How to get tickets

The Spring Essex Festival of Food and Drink will take place over Saturday and Sunday, May 11 and 12, from 10am-5pm at Chelmsford City Racecourse.

Adult admission in advance is £7 and £9 on the gate.

Children six–16 get in for £4 in advance and £5 on the gate.

Under sixs go free.

There is no additional charges for any kids or adult classes, chef demonstrations, talks and tastings

Visit the website to book your advance tickets and free classes and to find out everything that’s going on, visit www.essexfoodfestival.co.uk