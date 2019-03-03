Lifesaving air ambulance crews are set to be seen on screen this weekend.

The team at the East Anglian Air Ambulance were filmed for Emergency Helicopter Medics.

The More4 show, which airs on Sundays, follows teams from across the UK as they go about theri work.

The ‘access all areas’ documentary series tells the incredible stories of the men and women who save lives daily as they take A&E surgery to roads and hillsides across the UK.

With multi-camera rigs inside the helicopters and at base, and with the teams wearing body cams, we witness every minute of action as the emergency unfolds.

In a Tweet the air ambulance team said: "We’re delighted to announce that we will be back on your television screens this Sunday with More4’s new series of Emergency Helicopter Medics!

"The 10 episodes will follow the vital work of our crews, alongside @GNairambulance & @TVAirAmb. Tune in @ 9pm #HelicopterMedics."