THE descendants of suffragette Emmeline Pankhurst have called for blue plaques to be installed to honour Essex’s brave women who fought for the right to vote.

Kathrine Cooper, of Manor Way, Holland-on-Sea, is the great great niece of Mrs Pankhurst, who played a pivotal role in the campaign for women’s suffrage, founding the Women’s Social and Politics Union in 1903.

Women over the age of 30 were granted the right to vote in 1918 following the passing of the Representation of the People Act. It paved the way for universal suffrage a decade later.

Kathrine and her mother, Faye, were invited to the unveiling of a statue to celebrate the life of Mrs Pankhurst in Manchester.

She said: “I am proud of my family’s history and it was a great honour to be invited to celebrate this occasion. On my return home, I began to think about other family members who lived in Essex, who have also played a part in history, but have not been acknowledged.

“My mother ran a charity for almost 35 years in Clacton and now she is writing a book about her experience.

“I think she got her grit and determination from her great aunt and her great grandmother.”

Last year, the Gazette highlighted the case of mother and daughter Lilian and Amy Hicks, who lived at Great Holland Hall, as part of the 100th anniversary of the Act.

They were arrested on November 18, 1910, at the violent Black Friday protest, which saw campaigners struggle with police in Parliament Square.

Amy also took part in the suffragette window smashing campaign in March 1912, and was arrested and sentenced to four months hard labour. She spent time in Holloway Prison, including time in solitary confinement.

Kathrine added: “My other great great aunt, Mary Jane Clark, was sent to Holloway Prison at the same time.

“She was force fed while there and was released on December 23, but sadly died shortly afterwards.”

Kathrine has now called for blue plaques to be installed in Tendring to highlight the importance of local women in the suffrage movement.

She said: “Essex girls have been stereotyped now for many years, so maybe it’s time to try and shift this type of thinking by raising awareness of the many Essex woman who have stood up for what they believed in and who were willing to fight for their cause.”

“These woman have given us our voices to be heard. We should give them the recognition they derisive by honouring them with a blue plaque.

“It would be great if Tendring Council could do something to recognise theses remarkable women as other councils have done in other areas around the country.”