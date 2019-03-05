A HOLIDAY home in Point Clear, St Osyth, is set to be auctioned next month.

A detached bungalow, which has a guide price of £50,000, is due to go under the auctioneer’s gavel on March 18.

It is among 134 lots in the auction being held by property auctioneer Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers at Chelmsford City Racecourse at 11am.

Senior Auction Valuer Martin Hardy said: “This two bedroom property is situated just metres from picturesque walks and views over the creek towards Brightlingsea – making it an ideal holiday home.

“The bungalow is now in need of modernisation and general repair, but does benefit from double glazing, electric heating and off-road parking.”

For more details, go to cliveemson.co.uk/online.