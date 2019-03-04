CLACTON MP Giles Watling has welcomed Government plans to consider criminalising unauthorised traveller encampments.

Mr Watling has backed the move after highlighting incursions by caravans on public land next to the Columbine Centre in Walton and at the Vista Road recreation ground in Clacton.

Tendring Council has also claimed it has been forced into play a “cat-and-mouse” game with travellers in recent years that has cost the taxpayer thousands of pounds.

Housing bosses regularly go to court to remove travellers from public land – often only for the same group to pitch up on another site nearby.

Mr Watling has now welcomed the announcement that the Government will consider whether to criminalise unauthorised camps, as has been done in Ireland.

He said the Home Office has committed itself to conducting a review into the so-called ‘Irish Option’, which will encourage all local authorities to establish a least one official site for visiting travellers and will also make acts of deliberate trespass a criminal offence.

It is hoped the move would act as a deterrent to future encampments and allow the police to enforce removal of trespassers in more quickly.

Mr Watling last year called on the Government to seriously consider adopting the Irish Option in a letter to James Brokenshire, Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government, which was also signed by several other MPs.

The letter said: “We know that that the majority of travellers are law-abiding and do not cause any problems.

"However, a determined minority appear to consider themselves above the law.

"At one level, this manifests itself in anti-social behaviour but also sometimes crosses into criminal damage, private and public nuisance and the loss of valued enjoyment of public open spaces by the settled community."

Speaking following the announcement, Mr Watling said: “I am pleased that the Government has listened to the concerns that I and colleagues raised on this important issue.

"From recent incidents in Clacton at Vista Road and Walton at the Bath House Meadow, I know that more needs to be done to prevent unauthorised encampments in our area.

“Thankfully, our excellent officers at Tendring Council do sterling work in preventing and clearing up after these incursions.

"But local communities should not have to cover the costs for this illegality, and designated official sites will mitigate those.

"So, I hope that the Government will conclude its review and implement this proposal in good time.”