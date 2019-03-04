WOMEN across Essex are being invited to join an ambassador programme to inspire others to get active.

The This Girl Can Essex programme, by Active Essex, already has more than 170 ambassadors, aged between 16 and 62.

It is a localised programme based on the award-winning national campaign spearheaded by Sport England.

Since its launch in early 2017, This Girl Can Essex ambassadors have been involved in 10 Women Like Us festivals.

Applications are now open for the next wave of ambassadors to join the programme - particularly in Tendring and Maldon.

Becky Scott, 36, blogs as part of her ambassador role under the name “Very Hungry Faterpillar”.

She said: “I became an ambassador because I believe as a 30-something ‘fattie’ who manages to find the time and confidence to shake my booty, I’d be the sort of person who could inspire others to get up and try it.

“I love being part of a positive community that inspires women and girls to embrace their bodies and enjoy movement.”

This Girl Can Essex ambassadors are involved in a huge range of sport and physical exercise.

Hayley Chapman, relationship manager at Active Essex, said: “The role of the ambassadors is really important as it brings communities together.

“Our ambassadors really help women see fitness as fun and attain the ultimate goal of maintaining a regular level of physical activity.

“At Active Essex, our ambition is to change a million lives by getting people in our county active and our This Girl Can Essex ambassadors have already inspired and motivated hundreds of women to achieve their goal.”

For more information, visit www.activeessex.org/resource/this-girl-can-ambassadors-2019.