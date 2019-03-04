RESIDENTS in Clacton who find it difficult to access mainstream physical activity can now enjoy a variety of sports thanks to the arrival of an award-winning programme

The Sport For Confidence programme, which is being supported by Tendring Council, has been launched at Clacton Leisure Centre.

The pioneering programme places specialist health professionals alongside sports coaches to deliver a wide range of sports and physical activities for those who face barriers to participation.

The social enterprise is already running successful programmes at five other leisure venues in Essex and one in Waltham Forest, collectively welcoming more than 1,000 participants per month.

Lisa Strong, occupational therapist, will work alongside head coach Tom Doughty to deliver the programme at Clacton Leisure Centre.

She said: “Everybody deserves to have access to sporting opportunities yet many people in the community struggle to even walk through the doors of a leisure centre.

"This may be due to a lack of confidence or anxiety about the unfamiliar environment they are entering.

"“Working in close partnership with the leisure centre team, community nursing groups, GPs and many other community support services, Sport For Confidence will make regular physical activity possible for many who are currently inactive and, potentially, leading very isolated lives.

"Every session is adapted to the needs of the participants with a focus on fun and social interaction.”

Sport For Confidence has already received recognition from NHS England as an example of how businesses, health professionals and councils can come together to deliver a service which hugely benefits the community.

Funding for the programme has been granted by Tendring Council.

Mick Skeels, cabinet member for sport and leisure, said: “Everybody has the right to lead an active lifestyle.

"Sport For Confidence helps us to engage individuals most in need and who will hugely prosper from the many social, mental and physical benefits sport and physical activity delivers.”

Sport For Confidence sessions will initially be held at the leisure centre on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Lisa added: “As the number of participants grows, we will expand the programme, introducing new sports and activities directly in line with the needs and preferences of those attending.

"Each Sport For Confidence programme works within a proven framework but has flexibility to adjust to local requirements, recognising that every community has bespoke needs.”

For more information, go to sportforconfidence.com.