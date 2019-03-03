COUNCIL bosses in Tendring have signed an employer pledge to support mental health.

Tendring Council has backed Time to Change, the social movement run by charities Mind and Rethink Mental Illness which supports people to open up to mental health problems.

By signing, the council is committing to change the way it thinks and acts about mental health in the workplace.

The signing ceremony took place at an all-staff briefing and representatives from across the council pledged their support to Time to Change with an action plan of activity that will help to break the silence that surrounds mental health in the workplace.

Ricky Callender, chairman of the human resources and council tax committee, said: “I am delighted that we have signed this pledge committing us to making sure Tendring Council is a good employer when it comes to mental health.

“What is particularly good about Time to Change is that it is not something you just sign up to, but an actual action plan to bring real, practical support for our hard-working staff and officers as they serve the people of Tendring.”

The council joins the wide movement of more than 450 organisations that have signed up to the pledge.