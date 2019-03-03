ROTARIANS from Clacton have been collecting lorry loads of used medical equipment for reuse in Africa.

For the past two years Clacton Rotary Club has supported the Yorkshire-based charity PhysioNet by collecting unwanted mobility and physiotherapy medical equipment.

Hospitals are unwilling to take back the equipment, but it is still capable of being reused.

It is taken to PhysioNet’s Yorkshire depot, where it is checked, sterilised and refurbished before being distributed to developing countries.

The sort of medical equipment taken to Africa includes walking sticks, walking frames, wheelchairs, commodes and washing tables and bowls.

Brian Henesy, chairman of Clacton Rotary Club’s international committee, said Rotarians have collected their third lorry load of equipment from the town.

It will now be sent to PhysioNet by their Rotary colleagues from Saffron Walden.

He added: “A container load is already on its way to the Rotary Club of Northcliffe in Johannesburg, which supports a wheelchair repair shop providing local employment.

“Demand in South Africa for mobility aids is enormous and a second 40ft container will be sent to Northcliff shortly from PhysioNet’s Yorkshire base.

“I’m proud of the work my fellow Rotarians and thank Garry Wood the area manager for Veolia and the Rush Green Recycling Centre staff who sort out mobility aids for us”.

In June PhysioNet was awarded The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service 2017.

The award was created by The Queen in 2002 to mark her Golden Jubilee, to recognize excellence in voluntary activities carried out by groups in the community.