An inquest into the death of a man found in a burning flat has opened.

Paul Gillett was found dead in his flat in station road, Clacton, on Boxing Day.

Coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray officially opened his inquest at the coroners court in Chelmsford this morning.

Joe Lagrossi, coroners officer, said the provisional cause of death was a head injury.

He said: “The 54 year old was discovered at his home after a fire and paramedics confirmed his death at the scene. Essex Police have launched a murder investigation.

“A post mortem on December 28 found the provisional cause of death was a head injury pending neurological pathology.”

Mrs Beasley-Murray said she would not set a date for the full inquest as a murder investigation is going through crown court and she will require updates from Essex Police.

Seth Stollery, 47, and Freya Parker-Magowan, 43, both of no fixed address, appeared at court earlier this week charged with murder and arson with intent.

Both defendants also face charges of arson with intent to endanger life.