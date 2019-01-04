A FORMER labourer died after being exposed to asbestos, an inquest has ruled.

Alfred Griffiths was taken to Colchester Hospital by paramedics from his Clacton home on November 30.

However after arrival his condition continued to deteriorate until his death at 2.09pm on December 6.

A postmortem was carried out at the hospital and his cause of death was found to be mesothelioma due to exposure to asbestos.

On Monday, Chelmsford Coroner’s Court heard how Mr Griffiths had been exposed to the deadly mineral in his younger years while working as a labourer.

Senior Coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray recorded a verdict of industrial disease.

She said: “Please could my sympathies be expressed to Mr Griffiths’ family.”