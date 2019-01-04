TENDRING'S top community heroes have been named in the district’s version of the New Year’s honours list.

A total of 17 people have been chosen for this year's Pride of Tendring Awards, which began seven years ago.

The awards, run by Tendring Council, aim to highlight deserving stalwarts from all walks of life who make a real difference to others in their community.

District councillors put forward nominations from a wide variety of groups, organisations and individuals throughout Tendring, all very deserving of an award.

Mark Platt, council chairman, thanked everyone who supported the event again this year.

He said: “Across our community there are such a number of deserving people, and nominations for the Pride of Tendring Awards keep coming in from all across the district.

“The standard is yet again very high, and this is our way of recognising some of the people and groups who work tirelessly in their community.

“Many of this year’s recipients have been giving their time and efforts over a number of years, to help others. Pride of Tendring award winners are fantastic people who do not look for any reward for what they do.

“The award winners’ announcement is a wonderful way to begin 2019 and I am looking forward to meeting all the recipients at the Princes Theatre in March.”

Sponsored by Orsted Energy and East of England Co-operative Funeral Service in Clacton, the awards are also supported by the Clacton, Frinton and Walton Gazette and the Harwich and Manningtree Standard.

WINNERS LIST: Thorpe Festival Trust, The Plummer Family - Great Bentley, Matt Bibby -Mistley, Val Pretty - Lawford, Tendring Tool Refurb -Beaumont/district-wide, Joseph Baker - Thorrington, Mavis Borstel - Alresford.

Penny Youll and OWLs group - Brightlingsea, Glynis Zimmerman - Harwich, The Canham Family - Brightlingsea, Cheryl Thompson - Harwich, David Bye and Linda Vine - Clacton, Bethany Bereavement Support.

Neville Clarke - Thorrington, Dumont Luncheon Club - St Osyth.