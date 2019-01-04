STUNNING live screenings from London and Sydney are being shown to audiences from an historic Harwich venue.

With Harwich’s Electric Palace Cinema still under refurbishment, the nearby 1912 Centre, in Cow Lane, will be showing both The King and I, and André Rieu’s New Year’s Concert.

The award-winning King and I will be screened to audiences at the 1912 Centre live from the London Palladium today, tomorrow and on Sunday.

For The King and I Broadway’s undisputed queen of musicals Kelli O’Hara takes to the stage alongside Oscar nominee Ken Watanabe in a powerhouse performance.

Also returning to her role as Lady Thiang is Ruthie Ann Miles.

Set in 1860s Bangkok, the musical tells the tale of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship which develops between the King of Siam and Anna.

Anna is a British schoolteacher whom the modernist King brings to Siam to teach his many wives and children.

With a showstopping line-up of songs including Whistle a Happy Tune, Getting to Know You and Shall We Dance, The King and I is a testament to the lavish heritage of musical theatre.

The screenings will be at 7pm on Friday, 2.30pm on Saturday, and 7pm on Sunday.

Also being screened at the 1912 Centre will be the King of Waltz André Rieu.

Rieu will be performing his breathtaking new year’s concert recorded live from Sydney, Australia.

The first full production from leading Event Cinema distributor Piece of Magic Entertainment, André Rieu will present a festive concert like never before.

It will be recorded live in Sydney’s iconic town hall.

Audiences will be able to join the maestro for a magical evening of music and dance featuring his world-class sopranos and plenty of surprises.

The screenings for André Rieu will be tomorrow at 7pm and Sunday at 2.30pm.

Tickets cost £15 for André Rieu and £12.50 for The King and I.

For more details, visit electricpalace.com.