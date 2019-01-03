THE search for missing Jack Morrad has been suspended after the discovery of a man's body.

Officers have been searching the fishing lake in Gloucester Park, Basildon, as part of the drive to find the 28-year-old, who was last seen in the early hours of Sunday, December 23.

Cordon - police increased the size of the secure area this morning

The discovery was made shortly before 11.30am today.

The body is yet to be identified but Mr Morrad’s family have been informed that the search has been suspended.

At work - a lake in Gloucester Park was drained as part of the search for Jack

Essex Police bosses say formal identification will take place in due course.

Mr Morrad was last seen leaving Colors nightclub in Basildon, and walking towards nearby Gloucester park at about 2.30am on Sunday, December 23.

He was wearing a blue Christmas jumper, a red Santa hat, pale blue jeans and white trainers.

A West Ham season ticket holder, he had spent the day with pals on Saturday having travelled to London Stadium to watch the team play.

The club has joined the widespread social media appeal to find Jack, having illuminated a message outlining the situation on its big screen at the stadium.