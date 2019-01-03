A MUM has denied assaulting a man after he drunkenly said he would “rape her children”.

Georgia Price, 29, of Vansittart Street, Harwich, admitted using threatening words or behaviour at Colchester Magistrates Court yesterday but she denied a charge of assault by beating, claiming she acted in self-defence.

The court heard on November 21, prior to the fracas, there was a previous incident where the same man said something unpleasant to Price’s children.

Philip Pearson, prosecuting, told the court: “When he was drunk he said he would rape her children.

“He said this in anger which caused quite a lot of offence to Price.”

The man later left his flat in Stour Road, Harwich, and went down the stairs to go to work when he met Price.

Mr Pearson added: “Then there was an altercation and he was assaulted.

“Having been assaulted and kicked, he went back up to the flat.

“His girlfriend let him in and the door was shut and Price kicked the door and hurled abuse.”

He said Price had to go to the block of flats to take her children to her mother who lives there.

“There was no evidence she was trying to gain entry,” he added.

Evelyn Hicks, mitigating on behalf of Price, said her children live at her mother’s flat and she was going to her mother’s address at the time of the incident.

She said: “It’s the complainant who threw his arms around her throat.

“She struck out to get him off of her.”

Price accepted she went back to the man’s flat and shouted through his letter box, Miss Hicks added.

Price denied assault by beating claiming she struck the man in self-defence.

Miss Hicks said the bail conditions are for Price to have no contact with the man or his girlfriend.

She said there are no issues with Price’s children and there does not appear to have been any further incidents.

Magistrates set a date for Price’s trial for April 15 to be heard in Colchester Magistrates’ Court.

Bail has been granted on condition there is no contact with the man or his partner.