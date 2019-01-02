A HIT and run driver has evaded arrest after colliding with a Domino's driver in Clacton.

Emergency services were called to Kestrel Way yesterday afternoon following a crash between a grey Citroen - a Domino's company car - and what police believe was a white Audi.

Witnesses reported seeing a female being cut out of the Citroen and say a male driver ran off.

Essex police told the Gazette the car "failed to stop".

A spokesman added: "We are continuing to make our enquiries to locate the driver of this vehicle.

"A woman driving the other vehicle was taken to hospital with a suspected broken arm."

An ambulance and rapid response vehicle was sent to the incident, which occurred after 1.30pm.

The East of England Ambulance Service said: "We took a woman in her 30s to Colchester General Hospital for further treatment."

One Kestrel way resident, who did not want to be named, arrived home just after the accident.

He has lived at the address for two years and claimed it was "an accident waiting to happen".

He said: "A lot of young drivers go down the road at fast speeds. They use it like a race track.

"There needs to be signs up displaying the speed limit."

Rhiannon Berriman, a spokesman for Domino’s, said: “We are unable to comment on an open investigation.

"However, we are assisting the police with their enquiries on this matter.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Stanway Roads Policing Unit on 101, quoting incident 1004 of 01/01, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.