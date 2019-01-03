RELATIVES of a 54-year-old who was found dead inside a Clacton flat are looking to launch a crowdfunding appeal to pay for his funeral.

Paul Gillett’s body was found in the Station Road property on Boxing Day, where emergency services also battled a fire.

A message left on Facebook asked people to give a thumbs-up if they would be willing to donate.

Toni-Jo Major said: “There isn’t much family around to chip in. As a family alone, a funeral is not something we can afford without help.”

Freya Parker-Magowan, 43, and Seth Stollery, 47, appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court accused of Mr Gillett’s murder.

Both defendants also face charges of arson with intent to endanger life.