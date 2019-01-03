A POPULAR theatre has just released its eclectic and exciting spring brochure for 2019 which includes both new and familiar faces.

The West Cliff Theatre, in Clacton, is placing its latest brochure in the theatre’s foyer, the town’s tourist information centre and various outlets around Tendring for the public to pick up.

The brochure is packed with a fantastic selection of shows from comedians, theatre groups, dance acts and musicians for the coming months.

The 2019 line-up includes new faces and acts like Gaelforce Dance Spectacular, Nathan Carter, and the Ladyboys of Bangkok.

Irish country singer Michael English will also be making the venue come to life with the sounds of his roots.

Also penned for audiences is the multi award-winning Essex-based comedian Russell Kane with his eccentric sense of humour.

Country and folk musician Charlie Landsborough will also be coming to the theatre on his Farewell Tour.

Returning to the West Cliff will be the Sensational Sixties Tour, the Opera Boys, the Counterfeit 70s Show, Think Floyd, T.Rextasy, the Lionel Richie Songbook, and Michael King as Elvis Presley.

Other acts coming back to Clacton include Forever in Blue Jeans, the Best of Wham, the Bootleg Shadows, the Bohemians Queen Tribute, Twist and Shout, the Beach Boys Smile, the Carpenters Voice of the Heart, and Manilow.

The local talent selection includes Clacton Musical Theatre Society with their annual pantomime Rapunzel, Clacton Amateur Dramatic Society in March with their comedy Wife After Death, Clacton Theatretrain and their latest production.

The West Cliff Theatre Youth Group will perform in February with its rendition of the musical Guys and Dolls and the acclaimed West Bergholt Band will take to the stage in March with their spring concert.

A West Cliff spokesman said: “What an incredible line-up, truly a wonderful selection of show’s to start off our 125 Years of Variety Celebrations.

“Come and join in the fun.”

To find out more, or to buy tickets, contact the West Cliff’s box office on 01255 433344 or visit westcliffclaton.co.uk.