A HAUL of drugs, money and weapons were seized from properties after a pair were arrested on suspicion of possessing a Class A drug.

Two men, aged 19 and 26, were stopped in a car in Rush Green Road, Clacton, in the early hours on Saturday.

Both were questioned and have since been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Following a subsequent search a haul of drugs, paraphernalia, cash and weapons was found.

A spokesman said: “Two green metal capsules attached to a bunch of keys contained a white powder thought to be cocaine.

“For parents or those worried about a friend or relative who may be involved with drugs, it’s one to look out for.”

Essex Police added that the stop was “old fashioned policing” rather than an intelligence-led stop.