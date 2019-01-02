There is disruption on the rails this morning due to a track defect.
A faulty piece of track is causing delays from Colchester, as well as Clacton, Braintree, Chelmsford, Shenfield and Southend stations.
Lines into London are affected.
Update 10.55am:
A person has been hit by a train between Goodmayes and Ilford.
Disruption across the network is expected until 2pm this afternoon.
All services via Norwich, Ipswich, Clacton, Colchester, Braintree, Chelmsford, Shenfield, Southend & Southminster in and out of London are disrupted.
For more information, visit the Greater Anglia website.
