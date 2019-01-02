THERE are revised waste collection dates in Tendring this week following the festive bank holidays.

Tendring Council said waste and recycling collections will be managed in the normal way to reduce the impact on homes.

Collections due for Monday, December 31, will take place on Wednesday, January 2.

The subsequent collection dates are: Tuesday, January 1 (January 3), Wednesday, January 2 (January 4), Thursday, January 3 (January 5), Friday, January 4 (January 7).

From Monday, January 7, collections will take place one day later than usual until returning to normal from January 14.

In the event of an emergency over the Christmas period, residents can contact the council’s Control Centre on 01255 222022.