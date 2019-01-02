SALES have already started for the cost-saving 26-30 railcard which will slash the price of train tickets by a third.

Millennials will be eligible to save an average of £125 a year on off-peak and advance rail tickets.

The £30 card is expected to benefit more than four million people’s purse strings.

Jacqueline Starr, managing director of customer experience at the Rail Delivery Group, welcomed the move.

She said: “The launch of the National Rail 26-30 railcard marks a key milestone in the rail industry’s commitment to boost local communities by making rail travel more accessible.”

Mrs Starr added: “We’re hoping this seventh addition to the railcard family will encourage more people to make journeys to visit friends, family and explore more of Britain by rail.”

Rail bosses said nearly 100 per cent of passengers who took part in the railcard trial in recent months said they were either “very satisfied” or “satisfied” with the discount travel offering.

The result of the passenger survey has prompted an early end to the trial.

The trial was originally due to last until March, but will now be available to all aged 26 to 30.

For more information about tickets, time restrictions and minimum fares, or to buy, visit 26-30railcard.co.uk.