TUNEFUL youngsters wowed care home residents with renditions of popular Christmas classics.

Children at Oakwood Infant and Nursery School, in Clacton, performed a festive concert for delighted residents at The Corner House Nursing Home.

The school choir, accompanied by the headteacher, parents, a school governor and the learning mentor, performed a number of songs including Wise Men Are We and The Animals in the Stable.

They were given a warm welcome by the residents. During the visit, the children met 106-year-old resident Eileen Seaver, and treated her to a concert of her own.

Adina Guirgiu, events co-ordinator at the home, lauded the children’s behaviour and manners.

“The visit gave all the residents a lift,” she said.

“They were happy all week after they had seen the children and they said it made them feel young again.

“They can’t wait for them to visit again.”