THE cost-saving 26-30 railcard goes on sale today and will be here to stay.

Sales for the railcard, which will save Millennials an average of £125 a year on off-peak and advance rail journey, start at 12 noon.

The £30 card is expected to benefit more than four million people's purse strings.

Jacqueline Starr, managing director of customer experience at the Rail Delivery Group, said: “The launch of the National Rail 26-30 railcard marks a key milestone in the rail industry’s commitment to boost local communities by making rail travel more accessible.

"We’re hoping this seventh addition to the railcard family will encourage more people to make journeys to visit friends, family and explore more of Britain by rail.”

Nearly 100 per cent of passengers who took part in the railcard trial said they were "very satisfied" or "satisfied" with the offering.

This prompted an early end to the trial, which was originally due to last until March.