CAMPAIGNERS hoping to save a former toilet block from the axe are appealing for businesses to come forward to find a use for the the historic buildings.

Tendring Council responded to a petition signed by more than 750 Walton residents.

The authority is considering the future of the old fire station and public toilets in Mill Lane.

Steven Walker, organiser of the We Want a Wee campaign to save the loos, is “optimistic” the site will be brought back into use.

The campaign was recently informed by English Heritage the 19th century building did not warrant listed status.

A petition, handed in to Tendring Council last week, demands action over the site.

Mr Walker said: “I am pleased to see that councillors have recognised the level of support for the campaign to save these lovely old buildings.

“They are part and parcel of Walton’s unique heritage and history.

“There is now a chance to preserve and refurbish these buildings in the heart of the Walton Conservation Area and put them to good use instead of allowing them to rot away and having to be demolished.

“I appeal to any local people, entrepreneurs or community groups to contact the council and come forward with viable plans.

“The council also needs to play its part in advertising this unique opportunity to a much wider audience in Tendring.”

Tendring Council closed the Mill Lane toilets due to their condition and the costs of maintenance earlier this year.

The decision was made as part of the council’s public conveniences strategy which detailed plans to close ten public loos but reinvest the savings into improving some of the remaining 30.

Three interested parties have already voiced their interest as a result of the campaign.

Mr Walker’s research on the site revealed one of the buildings served as the meeting place of the Walton Sailing Club from 1908.

It became the Walton and Frinton Yacht Club in 1920 when it moved to its present home at the end of Mill Lane.

Mr Walker added: “Officers and members of the Yacht Club have written to express their support for the campaign.

“They recognise, as do many other locals, the architectural and historic interest and significance of these delightful buildings.”