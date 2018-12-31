POLICE have named a man who was found dead in a burning flat in Clacton.

Paul Gillett, 54, from Clacton, was found by emergency services in a flat in Station Road shortly before 7am on December 26.

Firefighters attended the property and the man was found inside.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "He has been assaulted and died of his injuries at the scene.

"A post mortem examination found that Mr Gillett died as a result of head injury but with a requirement for further investigation."

Seth Stollery, 47, and Freya Parker-Magowan, 43, both of no fixed address, appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, December 29, charged with murder and arson with intent.

They have been remanded to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court today, Monday, December 31.