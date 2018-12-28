POLICE are urgently appealing for help to find a teenager who has been missing from her home for five days.

Joanne Cooper, 14, was last seen on Sunday and officers are concerned for her welfare.

She has been missing before.

Joanne, from Westcliff, is 5ft 4ins tall and was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, a black floral top and black trainers and she may have a hand bag with her.

She has links to Southend, Barking and Dagenham, Hertfordshire, Clacton and Suffolk,

Anyone with information is asked to call Southend police station on 101.