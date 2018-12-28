TENDRING'S latest electoral register for has been published, including changes to ward boundaries for next years local election.

Each year Tendring Council must complete its list of all those registered to vote in elections, and in which ward they will do so.

Following a Local Government Boundary Commission for England review, the council is reducing from 35 wards down to 32, and from 60 councillors to 48, from the next election on May 2.

As a result some voters’ wards may have changed, which may also mean a change to the polling station they use.

The new wards are Alresford and Elmstead, Ardleigh and Little Bromley, Bentleys and Frating, Brightlingsea, Frinton, Homelands, Kirby Cross, Kirby-le-Soken and Hamford, Little Clacton, Oakleys and Wix, St Osyth, Stour Valley, Walton, and Weeley and Tendring.

The new Clacton wards are Bluehouse, Burrsville, Cann Hall, Coppins Eastcliff, Pier, St Bartholomews, St James, St Johns, St Pauls, and West Clacton and Jaywick Sands.

The new Harwich wards are Dovercourt All Saints, Dovercourt Bay, Dovercourt Tollgate and Dovercourt Vines and Parkeston, and Harwich and Kingsway.

Lawford, Manningtree and Mistley will become one ward, as will Thorpe, Beaumont and Great Holland.

Ian Davidson, returning officer for Tendring, said it was important that residents checked where they would be voting.

“There is plenty of time until the next district council elections, and we will be doing a lot of work to remind people of these changes in the lead up to polling day,” said Mr Davidson.

“However, with the publication of the latest electoral register now is a good time to have a look and see where you are voting for in the May elections.”

It is not too late to register to vote in next year’s district council elections.

To register, go to gov.uk/register-to-vote or call electoral services on 01255 686566 to obtain a form.

To see the new ward boundaries, go to tendringdc.gov.uk/council/elections-voting/polling-arrangements-review.