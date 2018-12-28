COUNCIL bosses across Essex have told London’s Mayor and “despicable” borough councils to stop dumping homeless people in the county.

A letter signed by every Essex council leader highlighting concerns about families being re-housed from London into the county has been sent to Sadiq Khan and senior politicians in the capital.

The Essex Leaders and Chief Executives Group raised a series of issues, including a lack of communication between London authorities and Essex councils informing them of people being moved into the area, families being placed in inadequate housing, and the impact on local services.

The letter also warns of cases where families have been moved far away from support networks such as friends, family and jobs, meaning their situation can actually worsen.

Tendring Council leader Neil Stock, who is also chairman of the Essex leaders group, said the actions of some of the London Boroughs had been “despicable”.

He said: “We understand why people want to come to Essex, which is a fantastic place in which to live, work and visit, and we don’t want to stop people moving to the county.

“However, this needs to be in the right way and because people want to move here, not because they are being forced to or financially encouraged to by their London council as way of removing a problem.

“So far efforts by individual Essex councils to draw this to the attention of London Boroughs and the Mayor of London have largely been ignored, which is why as a group of leaders we have taken the decision to send this letter.

“We now hope those in power in London sit up and take notice, and work constructively with us to resolve these issues.”

Mr Stock added: “We have had cases in my own district of Tendring where families with young children have been placed in poor quality accommodation with no furniture, or two hours away from their job in London meaning they have to move back and sofa surf during the week just to maintain their income.”

The Essex Leaders and Chief Executives Group includes all 12 district and borough councils, Essex County Council, Southend and Thurrock unitary authorities and the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner.

The letter, which has been sent to the Mayor of London and the leaders and directly elected mayors of each of the London Boroughs, also details some positive steps to resolve the concerns raised and also invites politicians on both sides of the county divide to work together to lobby government on related national issues.