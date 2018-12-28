A VINTAGE steamroller responsible for building half the roads in Clacton is set to be sold off by Tendring Council.

The Clacton Queen was built in 1922 and was put to work crafting many of the roads in and around the town.

It was sold to local builder Zachariah Fairclough, who rented out the machine for the princely sum of £1.60 per day.

The historic roller, which has a cruising speed of five mph, was discovered abandoned in Castle Hedingham in 1995.

It was bought at auction by Tendring Council for £5,000 and leased to the Clacton Queen Preservation Society.

The group spent almost three years restoring the steamroller and frequent fundraising campaigns have been launched to pay for repairs. Now the council is looking to sell the Queen, with the preservation society the authority’s first choice for a buyer.

Peter Williams, chairman of the society, said: “The Queen is going to be homeless as it stands when the council shuts its Weeley offices.

“They want to knock the shed down to accommodate parking.

“The roller is valued between £20,000 to £25,000, the council is going to come back with a figure we can purchase it at.

“We would certainly struggle to afford it and there is no point even thinking about buying it, as we would need a suitable home for it.”

He added: “I have put 25 years of my life into it, it would be a real shame to see it go.

“It’s the only real, living piece of history we have in this area.”

A Tendring Council spokesman said: “The authority has owned the Clacton Queen for many years and has been supporting the Clacton Queen Steam Preservation Society to restore and use her.

“The council understands that major work is now required and it is appropriate to review the use of public resources used to support the vintage vehicle.”

He added: “The council has helped the society for a number of years, such as with free use and storage of the vehicle.

“Now we feel the time is right for us to discuss the potential for the society to take on the Clacton Queen completely.

“We are working with the society, offering them the opportunity and time to raise the money needed to purchase it at a fair price.”

The ten tonne vehicle is often rolled out for events such as the Clacton Airshow and the Clacton Carnival.