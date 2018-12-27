A MAN was struck with a hammer during a "targeted" attack at a house in Clacton.

Police were called to reports that two men were assaulted at a property in Old Road, close to the Shell petrol station, at about 3pm on Sunday, December 23.

A spokesman for Essex Police said detectives are now urging witnesses to come forward with any information about the attack.

He said: "We are appealing for information about an incident in which two men were assaulted.

"A man forced his way into an address in Old Road. He punched a 39-year-old man in the face and struck a 34-year-old man with a hammer.

"The victims were not seriously injured.

"The incident is believed to have been targeted. Enquiries are ongoing."

The suspect is described as white and was wearing black jeans and a black top.

He is believed to have got into a black vehicle near the Shell petrol station in Old Road following the incident.

St Mary's ward councillor Mark Stephenson said: "While clearly this was a motivated attack, why people have to resort to violence to solve their problems is beyond me.

"It is particularly concerning that a hammer was used in this attack.

"While I understand there is no wider threat to the public, people will still be worried that something like that has happened in the area.

"I hope both victims make a quick recovery."

Witnesses or anyone with information should call detectives at Clacton CID on 101 quoting crime reference number 42/188145/18.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.