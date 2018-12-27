A TOWN centre councillor has voiced his shock after a murder investigation was launched in Clacton.

Neighbours first raised the alarm at around 6.25am on Boxing Day after a fire broke out in a block of flats in Station Road, Clacton.

Smoke was first spotted in a corridor on the third floor of the building, above Clacton's Natwest bank.

When firefighters arrived, they found a body with signs of assault.

Officers launched a murder investigation and two people have been arrested.

Paul Honeywood, Tendring councillor for Pier ward, urged witnesses to come forward to assist police.

He said: "I am shocked to hear of this, especially at this time of year.

"Firstly my thoughts are very much with the family of the victim.

"It is great that police are on the case straight away and we await further information on the investigation.

"We must help them in any way we can.

"If anyone has seen or heard anything in relation to this terrible incident, let the police know.

"Don't forget this can be done anonymously."

Anyone with information can contact Clacton police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.