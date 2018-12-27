A SECOND person has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was discovered in a flat in Clacton.

A 47-year-old man was arrested on Boxing Day on suspicion of murder after a body was discovered by fire crews in a burning flat in Station Road.

Neighbours raised the alarm at about 6.25am on Boxing Day after smelling smoke in a corridor on the third-floor of the building, above Clacton's Natwest bank.

Firefighters found a body with signs of assault and called police, who later launched a murder investigation.

A spokesman for Essex Police today said: "A second person has been arrested in connection with the death of a man in Clacton.

"We launched a murder investigation after a man’s body was found at an address in Station Road shortly before 7am on Wednesday.

"The 43-year-old woman of no fixed address was arrested last night on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody for questioning.

"A 47-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of murder also remains in custody for questioning."