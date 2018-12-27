CAMPAIGNERS are calling on residents to help raise £35,000 to fix the leaking roof at Frinton’s McGrigor Hall – or risk seeing it shut.

The popular hall, in Fourth Avenue, is home to the town’s Women’s Institute and Frinton Summer Theatre, along with a host of other groups.

But the McGrigor Hall Management Group said extensive repairs are needed to the roof over the main hall.

Ann Tooby, fundraising secretary, said the roof cannot simply be repaired as it is made from asbestos.

“The hall roof has started to leak and, although we have had a temporary repair, this is not a long-term solution,” she warned.

“We took the decision to replace the roof and had a structural survey which found the beams would not be strong enough to take cement tiles. We had to go for man-made lighter tiles, and the planning officer has agreed to these as long as they match the existing ones, which is why the roof is costing so much.

“The cost will be £33,000, but there are bound to be contingencies, so we are aiming to raise £35,000.

“We have sought grants and are still waiting for answers. Fundraising is still continuing, but we need to make people aware of what the community will lose if the hall cannot remain open.

“There’s so much that goes on here with people coming to the cinema, theatre and parties. It is a wonderful thing that keeps the community together.”

Mrs Tooby said not replacing the roof would have a “severe detrimental effect” on the wellbeing of the town.

The management committee was formed to take over the running of the former Women’s Institute hall to prevent it from being sold off in 2005.

It became a community hall following a fundraising campaign to make it accessible for the disabled.

Although it is still owned by the institute, it was renamed - after one of the first presidents of the hall – to reflect the wider use by the community.

The hall accommodates up to 220 people and is also used by the U3A, Frinton Residents’ Association, Frinton and Walton Heritage Trust, as well as yoga, fitness and dance classes.

It is also used throughout the year for amateur, musical, and youth theatre performances, monthly Cinema-on-Sea screenings and hosts several activities during Frinton Literary Festival.

To donate towards the campaign, send a cheque made payable to the McGrigor Hall Improvement Fund to 29 Kings House, Esplanade, Frinton, CO13 9AS.