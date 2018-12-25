HARDY swimmers took to the icy sea in Clacton for a bracing Christmas Day dip.

Hundreds of merrymakers, many in fancy dress, took the plunge into the North Sea for the annual tradition at 10am.

Many more also lined the promenade to cheer on the swimmers as they raced down the beach.

The teeth-chattering tradition was first started by Clacton Swimming Club.

Those who took part in 1953 included Grev Miller, Fred Eastman, Denis Ivory, John Ransom, Bob Chapman, Tony Farthing, Peter Berry, Brian Graver and Hugh Arnot.

Hugh's daughter Heidy Arnot, 51, who now lives in Cardiff, took part in the swim this year after returning to Clacton to see her family.

She said: “It was nice to get down to the beach and see old swim club and water polo friends.

“It was rather refreshing this year, but I managed to do a few strokes.”

From above - Adam Bolton took this image using a drone

Mary Rothwell, 60, took part with son Mitch, 31, and daughter Rosie, 25, to raise awarness of Clacton-based charity Teech's shoebox appeal.

Mary said: "We've been raising money all year and Mitch will be travelling to Romania to deliver aid on Boxing Day.

"It was very cold in the sea this year - there was thick frost in the morning."

Clacton firefighters Scott and Dean also joined the festive event.

Scott said: "We are on days so thought we'd come down to support it.

"We went right in - it was freezing."

