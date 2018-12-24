A MENTAL health charity will be hosting events to prevent people feeling lonely over Christmas.

Mid and North East Essex Mind says Christmas can bring mixed feelings for many people.

As well as a time for celebration, it can be a lonely and isolating time, particularly if you are living with a mental health condition.

A lack of quality contact with other people can have a negative impact on mental health, which could increase chances of experiencing loneliness.

Mid and North East Essex Mind’s Futures in Mind service will be holding welcome cafés over the Christmas and New Year period.

Anyone who thinks it may be helpful to get out and meet others over the festive season is welcome to drop in for a chat or a cup of tea with some company.

The details of the groups are available at mnessexmind.org.