YOUNGSTERS visited the county’s fire service to help drive plans for a fire and rescue plan.

The nine members of the Young Essex Assembly spent time with Essex police, fire and crime commissioner Roger Hirst.

Mr Hirst is developing a fire and rescue plan which will run from 2019 to 2024.

The document aims to set out the vision and delivery of fire and rescue services across the county but needs input from people who live and work in Essex.

Mr Hirst has previously indicated the role of a firefighter could be expanded to include getting involved in missing people investigations and attending medical emergencies.

Mr Hirst said: “A safe and secure county is what we all need to live our lives in peace and prosperity.

“We need a plan for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service which ensures we can help people to stay safe, reduce the number who are killed or seriously injured and minimise the damage to property and businesses.”

A short Youtube film has been put together about the youth council’s day.

To view it visit https://youtu.be/0-XiLPoojOo.

The survey is open until January 15.

Visit www.essex.pfcc.police.uk/FireRescuePlan to have your say.