FOUR men have been charged with affray in connection with an incident on board a vessel in the Thames Estuary.

Essex Police dealt with an incident in the Thames Estuary on Friday night where the crew of a boat reported they had been threatened by stowaways.

The incident resulted in Special Forces Commandos rappelling in by helicopter to handle the situation.

Samuel Jolumi, 26, Ishola Sunday, 27, Toheeb Popoola, 26, and Joberto McGee, 20, all of no fixed address, were detained following the incident.

They are all due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.