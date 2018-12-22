FOUR men have been detained under the Immigration Act after a ship's crew were threatened with iron bars.

Essex Police have been responding to the "complex incident" throughout Friday after reports at 9.15pm of concerns for a crew's safety on the ship in the Thames Estuary.

Stowaways had reportedly threatened the crew with iron bars and weapons.

A spokesman for the police said: "We have now secured a vessel in the Thames Estuary.

"The vessel was boarded and secured shortly after 11pm on Friday, and will now be brought safely into dock at the Port of Tilbury.

"Four men have been detained under the Immigration Act.

"No-one on board the vessel has been injured."