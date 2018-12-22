A man has appeared in court charged with sexually assaulting an elderly woman.

Ryan Martin is alleged to have targeted the pensioner at her home after asking to to use the bathroom inside her property.

Martin, 24, appeared at Colchester Magistrate’s Court on Friday charged with one count of sexual assault as well as charges of burglary, attempted robbery, exposure and failing to comply with the requirements of an order in relation to separate incidents.

The incidents are alleged to have taken place between Saturday September 15 and Friday December 7.

Simon Newell, prosecuting, asked for magistrates to refer the case to the crown court.

He said: “I would suggest the offences are not suitable for this court.

“They are separate cases but they are intertwined in terms of facts, the order which they follow and the vulnerability of victims.”

On December 7 it is alleged Martin, of Derwent Gardens, Holland-on-Sea, asked the pensioner for a glass of water after being allowed inside her home.

The court heard the woman claimed Martin put his hand down her trousers in the kitchen and asked her to kiss him.

It is alleged he also touched her bottom before exposing his genitals and performing a lewd act.

The burglary is alleged to have taken place at the home of a 78-year-old man in September.

Mr Newell said: “The Crown will submit the victim was targeted because he has a disability.”

Martin admitted breaching his order.

No other pleas for any of the other charges were entered.

Magistrates sentenced Martin to 14 days in jail for failing to comply with the requirements of the order.

The bench declined justification over the other charges.

Martin will appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on January 18, for a plea and trial preparation hearing. No application for bail was made.