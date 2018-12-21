POLICE have warned youngsters in Tendring about the "false glamour" of gang culture after a 14-year-old was charged with possession of a six-inch hunting knife.

Officers from the Tendring Community Policing Team were on patrol in Close Lane on Wednesday, December 19, when they stopped a youth who was "acting suspiciously".

Officers discovered a six inch hunting knife, following which the youth was arrested and taken to Clacton Police Station.

A 14-year-old boy, from Clacton, was later charged with possession of an offensive weapon and was bailed to attend Chelmsford Youth Court on January 18.

Insp Darren Deex, of the Tendring Community Policing Team, said: "It is totally unacceptable for anyone of any age to think that carrying a knife is OK.

"Young people especially need to understand the devastating effects carrying a weapon of this nature can have and that the false glamour of knife and gang culture will only lead to misery and in some cases death.

"We will continue to use our powers of stop and search to stop these weapons being on the streets of Tendring and are fully committed to tackling the issue of knife crime in the district in conjunction with our community safety partners".