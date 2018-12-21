A TREE presented to a council’s Armed Forces Champion as part of the Commonwealth Canopy project is to be planted in a community garden project.

Tendring Council's Chris Amos successfully bid for five trees as part of the Woodland Trust’s Queen Elizabeth Commonwealth Canopy initiative, which looks to set up conservation projects right around the globe.

Mr Amos has donated one of the trees, a hazelnut sapling, to the Dig4Jaywick project.

Dig4Jaywick is a community garden which grows a range of produce, while providing companionship and support to those who help maintain it.

The sapling will be planted in the spring in a wildlife area of the garden to help support the natural habitat.

Mr Amos was given a tour of the project when he handed over the sapling last week.

“Although I’d heard of the Dig4Jaywick project before I had not previously had the chance to look around, and I was amazed at the amount of things the volunteers are doing there,” he said.

“I hope that this sapling will help develop the natural area of the garden in the years to come, providing food for wildlife, and also growing a link between Dig4Jaywick and the global network of the Commonwealth Canopy.”

Two of the other trees, rowan saplings, have been donated by Mr Amos to Help for Heroes’ Chavasse VC House Recovery Centre in Colchester.