A MAN will appear in court today charged with a number of offences after an elderly woman reported she was sexually assaulted in Holland-on-Sea.

Ryan Martin, 24, of Derwent Gardens, Holland-on-Sea, has been charged with burglary, attempted robbery, exposure, failing to comply with the requirements of an order and sexual assault.

He was remanded to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court today, Friday, December 21.

It follows incidents between Saturday, September 15, and Friday, December 7.